This one seems to have caught us off guard, but if you were ever on the fence about the zany looter-shooter Borderlands 3, then now is a perfect time to try it out as the entire full game (the standard version that is) is currently free to play on Steam until August 12th at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST, or 3am AEDT on August 13th.

Whilst Borderlands 3 apparently had a terrific launch reaching twice as many all-time peak concurrent players for Borderlands 2, the Epic Games Store exclusivity definitely put off a lot of PC players unfortunately. The game was eventually released on Steam, but if you’ve still been on the fence about it then you certainly give it a try for free this weekend.

Additionally, the game is on sale for 50% off including the Digital Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions, that means $29.99, $39.99, and $49.99 respectively. And any progress you make in the free play will carry over into the base game.

What do you think? Will you be trying out Borderlands 3? Which is your favorite Borderlands game? Let us know!