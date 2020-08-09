The once-PlayStation 4 exclusive is finally now on PC, and whilst it may not be the first to be ported over from Sony’s console, Horizon Zero Dawn has been on a lot of people’s radars for a while. However, the PC debut was not exactly a smooth one, and multiple reports of performance issues have been flooding in since the launch.

Strangely, the exact cause is somewhat obscure at the moment, as the variety of hardware and performance complaints don’t exactly pinpoint a direct cause. Nevertheless, Guerrilla Games have officially commented on the reports in a new blog post:

“Thank you for supporting us yesterday as we launched Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PC!” The post read, “We have been monitoring all of our channels and are aware that some players have been experiencing crashes and other technical issues. Please know that we are investigating your reports as our highest priority.”

There’s still no word on when or even if there will be yet another patch will come along to supposedly fix the problems. Still, if you discover any issues then you can report them Steam, Reddit, or on the official Horizon: Zero Dawn website.

The post concluded with: “thank you for your patience as we continue to investigate issues; we will update you all as soon as we have more news.”

You can check out our own Horizon Zero Dawn PC performance report and graphics card benchmarks, or maybe what the most important graphics options are in HZD.

What do you think? Have you been experiencing any performance issues in Horizon Zero Dawn? If so, what kind of issues? Let us know!

