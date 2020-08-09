Bethesda is currently hosting QuakeCon this weekend, an annual event to celebrate all things Quake and some other Bethesda titles too. This year they debuted the very first DLC coming up for DOOM Eternal, called “The Ancient Gods, Part One” and it basically looks just as brutal and metal as the entire base game.

There’s not a lot shown off, as of course this is only a teaser, but we do get some glimpses of gameplay and locations in there at least. Moreover, the trailer ends with the announcement that a full reveal is coming during the Gamescom 2020’s Opening Night Live on August 27th. You can watch the official teaser trailer for Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods Part 1 below:

As for the story? Well it sounds pretty rad as always: “Your victory over Hell’s armies pulled humanity back from the edge of extinction, but it came at a cost. An imbalance of power in the heavens requires the true ruler of this universe to rise and set things right. Wage war across never-before-seen realms of the DOOM Universe and fight against new demons in your never-ending battle against the forces of evil.”

That was not the only thing on offer at QuakeCon this year, as Bethesda are giving away free copies of the original Quake and possibly Quake 2 if you log into the Bethesda.net launcher this weekend.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new DOOM Eternal DLC? What would you like to see? Let us know!