Cloud gaming, or game streaming, or whatever you want to call it now, is certainly a controversial topic at the moment. Despite that though, it keeps gaining in popularity, and it’s inevitable that one day it will certainly be a lot more popular than it is now. However, if you’re starting to get into the whole cloud streaming thing then you may want to steer clear of Apple devices at the moment.

Apple has officially confirmed that cloud gaming services like Microsoft’s upcoming Project xCloud and Google’s every-controversial Stadia will not be available on their iOS devices. The reason being is that Apple apparently likes to review any app submissions game-by-game, and video game streaming provides too many titles for the tech company to individually review.

“Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers,” said an official statement to the press, “gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search.”

That’s a pretty big deal considering the way that cloud gaming is indeed going, even despite Apple’s long-running hesitancy when it comes to gaming on their desktop computers. Hopefully the policy will indeed change over the next few years, but the recent news has stirred a fire underneath everyone’s favorite Epic CEO Tim Sweeney:

“Apple has outlawed the metaverse,” he said in a tweet. “The principle they state, taken literally, would rule out all cross-platform ecosystems and games with user created modes: not just XCloud, Stadia, and GeForce NOW, but also Fortnite, Minecraft, and Roblox.”

Whilst I’m not one to usually agree with Sweeney here, they do have a point. Despite being largely focused towards creatives and creative software, Apple is making it harder and harder for game developers and players to express themselves on their platform.

What do you think? Are you disappointed by Apple’s decision? Would you have liked to use Project xCloud or Google Stadia on your Apple iOS device? Do you think cloud gaming will gain enough popularity for Apple to change their mind? Let us know your thoughts!

