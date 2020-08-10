When Bethesda’s strangely multiplayer-centric Fallout 76 was released... well, we all know the story really. But in case you missed it, it wasn’t exactly the best launch with lots of critical complaints, performance issues etc. But one thing that Bethesda stated all those years ago was official mod support, and according to the developers it’s still coming.

During a panel from the QuakeCon digital event this last weekend, FO76 Project Lead Jeff Gardiner said: “we are definitely still working on mod support, it's coming.” However, the reason it has taken such a long time is due to the different architecture present compared to previous singleplayer Fallout titles, citing client-server problems as the main issue.

“We've had to put a lot of resources into that... it's not just drag-and-drop from the previous games because of the way our client-server architecture works. But it is coming, we're working on it... just stay tuned.”

Fallout76 itself technically has mod support already available, but it’s bringing that official support to places like the Steam Workshop rather than third-party sites like Nexus Mods that is the focus.

