Remedy Entertainment has blown up recently, after the critical success of their most recent title Control has now put them in a position to do lots of stuff that they really want to do. The second expansion that was recently revealed for Control is just the start of that, as Remedy revealed they are working on a “Remedy Connected Universe.”

In a recent blog post by Same Lake, the Creative Director at Remedy, he said: “for over 10 years, we’ve had a crazy dream. The idea that the tales told in some of our games would be connected to each other, a connected world of stories and events with shared characters and lore. Each game is a stand-alone experience, but each game is also a doorway into a larger universe with exciting opportunities for crossover events.”

Apparently this has been worked on behind the scenes for some time now, in fact for 10 years as Lake mentioned above. But the second expansion for Control, AWE - which was revealed at the latest PlayStation 5 State of Play event - will apparently be the first steps at linking and connecting all of these games together, starting with Alan Wake.

“What took place in 2010 in Alan Wake is one of the cases that the Federal Bureau of Control has been investigating. The AWE expansion is the first official Remedy Connected Universe crossover event, bringing more Alan Wake lore into Control.”

And whilst that may be exciting for a lot of people already, especially those who were fans of both Alan Wake and Control, Lake hinted at this just being the beginning, with the next official title from Remedy already in development:

“And this is still just a humble beginning. We’re already hard at work on a future Remedy game that also takes place in this same universe.” This is most likely one of the 2 new multiplatform titles agreed with Epic Games, and most likely that mystery game entering into pre-production.

There’s also a world premiere of the first 15 minutes of AWE scheduled for August 13th at 7pm EEST, 9am PDT, or 12pm EDT.

What do you think? Are you excited for the 2nd DLC of Control? What about a Remedy Connected Universe? And what could Remedy’s next game be? Let us know!

