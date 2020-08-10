Every day we get closer and closer to the highly-anticipated release of Cyberpunk 2077, and with that we have regular updates from the developers themselves in the form of Night City Wire livestreams. Last time we got some new gameplay footage and a brand new trailer, but today marked the debut for the second episode of Night City Wire, this time focusing more on the actual gameplay and gameplay mechanics.

So here's a recap of everything that happened during today's Night City Wire event including more information on lifepaths your character can take, the types of weapons we will be using in-game, and a closer look at the Swedish rock band who have become the ultimate punk band in Night City called Samurai, led by none other than Johnny Silverhand AKA Keanu Reeves...

(CD Projekt Red have yet to release all the videos individually on their YouTube channel, so I've linked to some videos that other users have very kindly recorded and uploaded themselves. However I couldn't find the video about the band Samurai on it's own, so I've embedded the full livestream there if you feel like skimming through it. Update: CD Projekt Red have now published the videos, so I've updated them below with the official videos from the stream)

Lifepaths

First up we have the character lifepaths, which essentially is the background to your character and the basis of your life skills. Choosing a lifepath grants you a unique prologue story, but can also affect gameplay later on like opening up unique dialogue options for your character in certain situations.

There are three lifepaths to choose from in Cyberpunk 2077 including Streetkid, Nomad, and Corpo. Each one seems to start out in a different part of the world, with Streetkids dealing mostly in the streets, Nomads in the Badlands, and Corpos in the elitest corporate environments.

You can check out the full video on Cyberpunk 2077 character lifepaths below:

Samurai

Next up we have a quick look at the headline rock band in Cyberpunk 2077, Samurai. This is the band led by the infamous Johnny Silverhand, who is most notoriously played by Keanu Reeves.

The video mostly details what it was like for the Swedish band Refused to be playing as a different band in a video game, and all the challenges it entails. However, more interestingly it seems like we might be getting to play as the famous Silverhand himself in at least one point of the game, as you can see in the video below:

Weapons

Finally we got some more information on the kind of weapons you'll be able to play with in CP2077. You have the usual different types of weapons like melee, ranged, cyberware etc. But there's also Power, Tech, or Smart weapons that each play a little bit differently. Power weapons have the ability to ricochet off surfaces, Tech weapons can shoot through surfaces, and Smart weapons can use guided missile technology to shoot around surfaces.

But how do these weapons fit in the RPG world? Well Cyberpunk seems to have incorporated the typical looter-shooter mechanics of common, uncommon, rare, and legendary rarities of weapons. Legendary items will even possess unique abilities that you won't find on any other weapons. These rarities will of course affect the weapons' stats, but another way to do that will be through weapon customization...

In Cyberpunk 2077 you can customize your weapons with different attachments and modifications. Physical attachments like scopes or silencers can change the way your gun behaves for different situations, but you can also attach software mods that will actually change the stats on them like increase accuracy or damage etc. But you can also get some mods that will fundamentally change the gunplay like lethal or biochemical rounds for different strategies.

And that's it for episode 2 of Night City Wire, there wasn't anything huge shown but it at least gave us a bit more idea of what we can expect when Cyberpunk2077 launches later on November 19th. A third episode is planned for Cyberpunk Night City Wire, but no exact details were given just yet.

On a side note, CD Projekt Red also announced a new book called The World of Cyberpunk 2077, which will dive into... well, the world of Cyberpunk in much more detail before the game officially arrives.

If you want to check out the full livestream yourself, you can head over to CD Projekt Red's Twitch channel or the official Cyberpunk 2077 Youtube channel.

What did you think? Are you still excited for Cyberpunk 2077? Did you watch the livestream? What are you most interested about? What would you have liked to see more of instead? And which character lifepath will you take? Let us know!

