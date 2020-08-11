The much anticipated sequel to the cult bloodsucking RPG Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has now been officially delayed until 2021 in order to polish the game and “ensure the best player experience possible.” No specified date was given unfortunately, but we can expect more information in the coming months.

The developers, Hardsuit Labs, posted the announcement on their twitter, stating that “we have made the difficult decision that we need more time. This means that our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible.” Originally, Bloodlines 2 was supposed to come out in March of this year, before being delayed to late 2020, however it seems that development ambitions and most likely the coronavirus pandemic have affected the production.

“Our goal has always been to deliver the best game possible,” the post says. “to immerse you into a Seattle re-imagined in the world of Darkness, and deliver a worthy successor to the original Bloodlines game.”

So it sounds like they’re just trying to finish off polishing the game for a better experience for everyone. Interestingly, they noted that this wasn’t the first option they considered, but will be sharing more information on the release period or any other organizational changes in the coming months.

