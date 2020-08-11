It seems like today is delay day, as the upcoming muddy rally game Dirt 5 has just been officially delayed shortly after Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was also delayed. Thankfully however, it’s only been delayed by a week, releasing on October 16th rather than October 9th now. There was no reason given for the delay, however it’s most likely just extra time to polish up the game as the developers have had to work from home recently.

There is still 3 day early access for anyone who pre-ordered the Amplified Edition, which means you can get your hands on the next Dirt game as early as October 13th now. If you’re still a bit on the fence about it, you can see the first proper Dirt 5 gameplay video that was released recently here, otherwise you can check out the official delay announcement below:

Since it’s only a week’s delay I’m sure we can all survive, however my only issue is that Watch Dogs Legion is supposed to launch 2 weeks later, but hopefully we can get the most out of Dirt before then.

Aside from that early gameplay video mentioned above, we haven’t seen a lot of actual in-game footage, so hopefully we’ll be seeing more of the next Dirt game in the next few months.

What do you think? Are you excited for Dirt 5? What would you like to see more of before launch? And which is your favorite Dirt game so far? Let us know!