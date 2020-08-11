Codemasters' latest racing sim Dirt 5 is releasing in a couple months on October 16th after being delayed by a week, but how demanding will the game be when it hits our PC systems? Will we need the horsepower of a high-end car engine to run smoothly? Let's take a look at the official PC system requirements for Dirt 5...

Dirt 5 minimum system requirements

Dirt 5 recommended system requirements

In order to run the Dirt 5 recommended requirements you will need a GTX 1070 Ti or Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card with a Core i5-9600K or Ryzen 5 2600X processor, achieving high graphics setting at 1080p resolution. 16GB of RAM will also be needed to achieve the Dirt 5 recommended specs and get 60FPS.

In order to run the minimum system requirements for Dirt 5 you will need a graphics card that's at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 480 paired with an FX-4300 or Core i3-2130 3.4GHz CPU. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on Low graphics setting at 1080p resolution. Minimum RAM requirements are 8GB system memory.

Make sure your GPU can run DirectX 12 or Dirt 5 won’t run. We suggest a 3 year old PC in order to play smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Dirt 5 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Dirt 5 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Dirt 5 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.