Nvidia is gearing up to officially announce their next generation of RTX 30 series graphics cards based on the new Ampere architecture, with the latest tease counting down to 21 days from now. 21 days from yesterday is August 31st, however it’s been officially revealed that an Nvidia GeForce Special Event is scheduled for September 1st instead. Look don’t ask us, math is hard.

Nevertheless, that special event seems to be the official reveal we were just talking about, as the next generation of GPUs is being ushered in around the same time as next-gen consoles. Nvidia is counting down the 21 days until the event with a post each day reminiscing on the biggest breakthroughs for each year since 1999, and if you’ve been doing the math, that’s 21 years ago.

But the interesting thing here is that Nvidia is really hyping up this launch by a considerable amount. 21 years ago, in 1999, Nvidia released their first GeForce graphics card, the GeForce 256, and on September 1st the Green Team will “usher in a new era.” Hopefully this means we’ll be seeing a significant performance jump for the new generation, far and above what recent leaks have been suggesting. Either that, or Nvidia will be ditching the GeForce/RTX naming scheme, or maybe something else entirely.

All signs are pointing towards the high-end enthusiast cards being revealed, like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti, possibly even the mysterious RTX 3090 if that's even a thing. Then hopefully we’ll be getting the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 later this year.

Either way, the event will be held on September 1st 2020 at 9am PDT, 12pm EDT, or 5pm BST. So stick a note in your calendar if you don’t want to miss it!

What do you think? Are you excited for the GeForce special event? What do you think they will show? And do you think Nvidia will changing up the naming scheme of their GeForce products? Let us know your thoughts!

