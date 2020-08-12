It’s almost inevitable at this point that every game announced to come out this year will be delayed by some amount. Halo Infinite is the next title to get delayed this year, based on multiple reasons including the continued COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 was also delayed until 2021 with Dirt 5 following shortly after with a week’s delay.

In an official post on Twitter, Chris Lee, the Studio Head of Halo Infinite, said: “we have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision.”

The reason for the delay is apparently based on “multiple factors” which includes the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has impacted the development of numerous titles this year and forced developers to work from home. Lee then praised the hard work of the development team, but followed with: “however, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.”

I would guess that one of those “multiple factors” also included the recent negative feedback received from the Xbox showcase regarding the game’s graphics, even though the game was running on an early build on the PC.

However, Lee finished with “the extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect.” It’s certainly a very surprising decision considering Halo Infinite is pretty much the face of Xbox, and was certainly meant to headline the Xbox Series X’s launch this holiday. Which means the reasons for this delay must be pretty substantial.

What do you think? Were you excited for Halo Infinite? What other reasons could have led to the delay? And what other titles do you think will be delayed this year? Let us know!