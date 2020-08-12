There’s a new BioShock game coming, we all know it now after 2K officially revealed that it’s in development. But little details have been known about it, especially since Cloud Chamber took over development back in 2017. But now we have some new details that have surfaced thanks to some job listings on Cloud Chamber’s website.

The new developers seem to be composed of multiple veterans of the BioShock franchise, as the front page of the site proudly states: “Cloud Chamber is hard at work on the next entry in the critically acclaimed BioShock series. Our team consists of veteran BioShock developers and expert game makers from other mind-blowing titles, and together we’re going to create worlds that you’ll want to experience.”

The next BioShock game, whether BioShock 3 or BioShock 4 (thanks, BioShock Infinite), is reportedly being made using the Unreal Engine 4 and will feature a brand new and fantastical world to explore. This hopefully means no more Columbia, and a possible return into the world of Rapture, though it’s equally possible this will be an entirely new place altogether.

What we do know is that the next BioShock will be “a stunning narrative and systems-driven experience,” which is basically a fancy way of saying it’s an immersive sim, so at least we’ll be going back to the original feel and gameplay of the first 2 games.

Combat will involve your typical FPS gameplay loop like the previous games, but will allow for “a high degree of player expression and experimentation within a highly reactive world.” Various playstyles will be available with many encounters able to be resolved through “player ingenuity.”

Interestingly, there seems to be an emphasis on making this new world feel very alive and dynamic, as one job title was asked to combine some handcrafted set pieces along with systemic interactions in order to create a “living” world.

Lastly, the next BioShock is not expected for at least another few years, so we can assume it will be a next-gen title. However, don’t expect any new trailers or gameplay anytime soon, and some of these features listed here may not even make it to the final release anyway.

Still though, it’s very interesting to see what the next BioShock could look like; are we returning to Rapture or some other underwater city? Maybe, but at least we know we’ll be seeing more of the systems-driven immersive sim-style of gameplay that the first 2 games were known for.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next BioShock game? What do you think it will be called? Where do you think it will take place? What are you hoping to see in the next installment? And what’s your favorite BioShock game so far? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on