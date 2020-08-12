The highly anticipated Russian immersive sim Atomic Heart just got some brand new fresh gameplay with a mini-boss fight, and if you were wondering why that music sounds familiar, well… that’s because it’s the one and only Mick Gordon. The gameplay itself shows a mix of combat and exploration, ending in the miniboss fight with a creature known as a Plyush.

Unfortunately the game is entirely in Russian at the moment, and no one has yet to translate the in-game dialogue and subtitles yet, so we have no idea what kind of hilarious Russian banter is going on (at least, I assume it’s some sort of banter). You can check out the complete 7 minutes of 4K gameplay for Atomic Heart below:

It’s nice to see that the game has gotten a significant upgrade in quality, as the UI has clearly been improved, as well as combat and it at least seems to be running at a stable performance… most of the time.

What I can’t get over though is that crazy spinning saw weapon, which I initially thought was just a bat with saw blades attached to it until, well, you know, that happened and the player was suddenly able to control the saw blades in mid-air like some futuristic telekinesis. Also that android at the start had a mustache, and I have no idea how to feel about that.

As to what that weird creature actually was? Well according to Mundfish: “it's an organic enemy which might just be a product of some secret governmental deeds,” the developers recently told the press. “Who knows? You'll have to find out. Maybe it's a pure jelly.” Ah, always playing coy there Mundfish, I see.

Atomic Heart is expected to launch sometime in 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

What did you think? Are you excited for Atomic Heart? What impressed you the most in the gameplay video? And what would you like to see next time? Let us know!

