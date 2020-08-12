Microsoft and Sony have been battling against each other recently to take the crown as the best next-gen console. Now whilst we all know that the real winner here is PC players, it’s still frustrating that no one has revealed anything about pricing or release dates yet. Well today Microsoft have revealed that the Xbox Series X will officially launch this November.

No specific date was revealed yet unfortunately, so we could be looking at anywhere between November 1st and November 30th, but at least it’s been narrowed down to a single month now. The news came shortly after the headlining title for the Xbox, Halo Infinite, was delayed until 2021.

Apparently Halo’s delay has actually led to delays for other Xbox announcements too, including release dates and official price points for the Xbox Series X and the rumored-but-not-so-secret Xbox Series S.

Either way, Microsoft revealed that the Xbox Series X will launch with “over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles,” but in fact what’s most interesting here is actually a small paragraph at the bottom of the official announcement:

“Our back compat team continues to develop new innovations that can be applied to a curated list of titles that will enhance them even further than was possible when they were originally created.” ‘Back compat’ is the cool and hip term for 'backwards compatibility' if you didn’t already guess, but Microsoft continued to explain what exactly this means...

Basically, several titles from the past 4 generations of Xbox including the original Xbox, the Xbox 360, and the Xbox One, will be getting special optimizations for the XSX. These include upscaled 4K resolutions, new anisotropic filtering to improve image quality, certain ways of increasing frame rates of old titles up to double FPS, and even a brand new HDR reconstruction technique for games that were made “years before HDR came into existence.”

That’s a pretty substantial statement to just throw in at the last paragraph if you ask me, as it sounds like these optimizations will be like soft-remasters of old games, and could make remastering games a lot easier in the future without having to dedicate an entire team to justify a whole new game’s development.

Anyway, that’s enough of me rambling, so what do you think? Are you excited for the Xbox Series X? Will you be getting one in November? How do you feel about the backwards compatibility optimizations? Let us know!

