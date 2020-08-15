Collectibles are featured in so many games, to the point where it would take days to list off every game that features some sort of collectible. The recent PC release of Horizon Zero Dawn includes a wealth of collectibles (blasphemously called “collectables”) for players to find. But how do you feel about in-game collectibles yourself? Do you love them? Or hate them? Do you enjoy trying to find them all? Or find them a frustrating feature that you’ll never touch?

Basically we want to know if you think collectibles are worthy additions to games that should be implemented properly more often, or whether you think they’re just a tacked on feature meant to arbitrarily increase playtimes.

For instance, lots of games have collectibles that feature rewards like Assassins Creed rewarding players with armors (in older titles) or new engravings for weapons and armor in the latest ones like Assassins Creed: Odyssey. Horizon: Zero Dawn even allows you to trade in these collectibles for rewards. They can also be used to allow for some really satisfying 100% completion in some games.

They're most common in AAA open-world exploration games, but can sometimes creep into smaller single player experiences or even Indie titles, which can often lead to more niche rewards like expanded lore for the world and/or it's characters.

But sometimes it can feel like they’re just a waste of time, with no value other than extending the length of your play sessions. Sometimes these collectibles can be hidden in such outrageously hidden areas that you’re forced to use a guide, and can we really call that thrilling gameplay?

So how do you feel about in-game collectibles? Are they a worthy addition? Or just another fad? And which game(s) do you think have the best collectibles? Let’s debate!

