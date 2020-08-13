The parent company to THQ Nordic, Embracer Group, have recently announced that they have acquired several studios including the developers of the Metro series, 4A Games, and the team behind the Insurgency series and Day of Infamy, New World Interactive. Both of these studios are now independently part of Saber Interactive, who Embracer Group bought in February this year, and both studios are also working on new titles.

4A Games announced they are working on another Metro game after Metro Exodus, with the author of the original book series Dmitry Glukhovsky on board as writer, as well as a “brand new AAA IP that leverages its decade of experience on developing the Metro series.”

Dean Sharpe, the CEO of 4A Games, said: “Embracer Group and Saber Interactive are the perfect partners for 4A Games and for our next phase of growth. Together we will continue to build on the Metro franchise and will focus on bringing a multiplayer experience to our fanbase. We look forward to building a new and even more ambitious AAA IP in the near future.”

So decrypting all that sounds like a new Metro game with some sort of multiplayer is in development, which I’m not sure what to think about. We could see some sort of asynchronous multiplayer like Death Stranding, or maybe even just the addition of online co-op. Whatever it is, I hope it keeps in line with the solo adventures of the previous titles, and doesn’t dilute the tone or atmosphere of them either.

But a brand new IP that’s not set in the Metro franchise at all is very intriguing indeed. Will it be another sort of single player apocalyptic adventure? Or something else entirely? Time will tell, and we surely won’t be hearing any more about it soon.

Finally, aside from 4A Games and New World Interactive, Embracer also acquired DECA Games, Vermila Studios, Rare Earth Games, Palindrome Interactive, Pow Wow Entertainment, and Sola Media.

What do you think? Are you excited for a new Metro game? How do you feel about multiplayer being implemented? And what do you think could their non-Metro game be? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on