Remember when rumors suggested Ubisoft was making some VR games based on the Splinter Cell and Assassins Creed franchises? Well, it looks like that rumor was somewhat true, as Ubisoft announced Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time, a new VR title in the Prince of Persia world, except it’s a VR escape room game and is only available in “selected venues,” so you can;t even buy it for yourself.

Last year Ubisoft announced two Assassins Creed VR escape room games, so it is possible that those rumors of Splinter Cell and Assassins Creed VR titles could in fact be standalone VR titles. But nevertheless, Ubisoft has understandably upset quite a few fans with this new announcement. Check out the live action hybrid trailer below:

A VR Prince of Persia title actually sounds pretty cool, but I imagine judging by the reaction to this we might have another Half-Life: Alyx on our hands if that were the case. But instead of making a brand new PoP game Ubisoft decided to capitalize on the fans’ excitement by making a VR escape room instead.

Interestingly, many comments on the video have been talking about how they'd much prefer a Sands of Time remastered trilogy, and what game is linked to the video? Yep, that's right, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Now, obviously The Dagger of Time is a play on that concept, except for the virtual world instead, so it could easily just be a placeholder for a game that you can't actually buy. But it does show that Ubisoft is acknowledging that one of their most beloved titles actually exists, so hopefully a remaster or brand new title isn't exactly off the table.

Escape rooms have been blowing up recently, gathering a rather large attraction to say the least, and Ubisoft has been jumping on the bandwagon. Maybe those rumors really are talking about just more VR escape room games, and that the next Splinter Cell game we see will be just that. But one can only hope, and we know where that gets us when involving Ubisoft…

What do you think? Are you excited for a Prince of Persia VR escape room game? Would you prefer a standalone VR title? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on