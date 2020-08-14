Say what you will about The Walking Dead, but the recent VR title by Skybound Interactive has been received quite well. So naturally the next step is to make another VR title based in the Walking Dead universe. The Walking Dead Onslaught is a new VR game launching on September 29th, and the first gameplay has been revealed alongside the official PC system requirements.

So how does it look? Will we need a beefed up PC capable of slaughtering waves of the undead? Or are we fine with some low-spec hardware so we can duck in between the hordes? We take a look at the PC system requirements for The Walking Dead: Onslaught...

The Walking Dead Onslaught minimum system requirements

The Walking Dead Onslaught recommended system requirements

In order to run the recommended PC system requirements for The Walking Dead Onslaught you will need a graphics card equivalent to the GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 480 or better with at least 8GB of video memory, and be paired with either a Core i5-4590 or Ryzen 5 1500X CPU. You will also need around 12GB of RAM in order to run at a smooth frame rate.

For the minimum system requirements, The Walking Dead Onslaught requires at least a GTX 970 or Radeon R9 290 GPU, this should then be coupled with a Ryzen 3 1200 or Core i3-6100 processor. You will also need 12GB of system memory at a minimum in order to run at a stable performance.

Based on all this information, a PC with 4 year old hardware should be able to run The Walking Dead: Onslaught smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the The Walking Dead Onslaught System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the The Walking Dead Onslaught GPU benchmark chart and we also have a The Walking Dead Onslaught Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.