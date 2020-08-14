It’s that time again, as the Epic Games Store gives out even more free games for us to enjoy without paying a single penny. This week’s games are pretty awesome to say the least, with the criminally underpopular Remnant: From the Ashes and the fun and relaxing The Alto Collection both up for grabs.

Unfortunately none of the DLC for Remnant From the Ashes is free, but considering you’ll be getting the base game for free, The Swamps of Corsus expansion is a lot of fun and not too expensive, whilst the upcoming Subject 2923 expansion is available next week on August 20th.

So with that, let’s jump into this week’s free games on the Epic Games Store...

------------------

Remnant: From the Ashes

“The world has been thrown into chaos by an ancient evil from another dimension. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you must set out alone or alongside up to two other survivors to face down hordes of deadly enemies to retake what was lost.”

The Alto Collection

“Across the endless desert and atop an alpine expanse two journeys full of wonder await. Choose your path and set off on a thrilling snowboarding or sandboarding adventure with Alto & friends.”

------------------

So that’s it for this week’s free games on the Epic Games Store, you can claim both titles for free from now until August 20th.

What do you think? Will you be picking up both titles? Which one are you most excited for? Let us know!