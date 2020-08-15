Crytek have been busy working on Crysis Remastered recently, after the official gameplay trailer was leaked ahead of the premiere many fans were quick to criticise the graphics of a game that was so infamously tied to melting our computers. This led to the game being delayed “by a few weeks.” Well, it’s been a few weeks now, and Crytek have just updated us with a brand new 8K screenshot with more details coming soon.

The announcement was made via a Twitter post from the official Crysis account, stating that “the wait is almost over” and teasing us by promising it will be worth the wait. Unfortunately we can’t show off the picture in it’s full 8K glory, but if you want to download the wallpaper yourself you can go to this link.

The entire caption read: “Raptor Team, prepare for landing! The wait is almost over, and we promise it will be worth it! Please stand-by for further intel. Download your briefing wallpaper with our brand new remastered 8K Nanosuit,” followed by the hashtag #StayTuned.

So hopefully this means we’ll be getting more information soon like an updated release date and a new trailer to show off what exactly the team has improved since then. The screenshot itself is reportedly in-engine, but I couldn’t find an official confirmation myself, however if it is true then I have to say it’s looking pretty snazzy.

But how do you feel about it? Are you excited for Crysis Remastered? Has this new screenshot given you hope? Do you think Crytek will be able to pull it off in time? Let us know!

