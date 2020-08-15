Micron is a memory module manufacturer for Nvidia, and a recent technology brief from them revealed that the next-gen Ampere-based RTX 3090 will reportedly have GDDR6X memory at speeds of up to 21Gbps. This does seemingly confirm the 3090’s existence, and is the first time we’ve heard confirmation of the GDDR6X memory type.

And for reference, the RTX 2080 Ti graphics card came with GDDR6 memory rated at 14Gbps, so that’s a pretty significant boost in speed. Unfortunately, the tech brief mentioned the memory would be 12GB, which is a lot less than previous reports of upwards of 24GB VRAM, nevertheless it’s still a significant increase.

The jump between GDDR5 and GDDR5X was 7Gbps to 11Gbps, a roughly 60% increase, and the jump between GDDR6 and GDDR6X is quite similar at exactly 50%.

Unfortunately this means we can probably expect some sort of premium charged on the memory type, which could see the RTX 30 series staying at the top with the most expensive commercial cards on the market. So far it has only been confirmed for the RTX 3090 though, but has been rumored to trickle all the way down to the 3070 Ti.

On the plus side we could also potentially see a lower power draw, but whether that will affect the 12-pin power connector rumors remains to be seen. We’ll get to know officially though on September 1st when Nvidia will be holding a GeForce Special Event that they’ve already started counting down to.

What do you think? Are you excited for GDDR6X memory? Do you think it will see a price increase? And how many other cards do you reckon will have it as well? Let us know!

