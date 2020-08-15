The Warner Brothers DC FanDome event is nearly upon us, debuting many exciting announcements for DC fans ranging from movies to video games. The schedule is out now, and reveals the official title for Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad game, as well as a small hint at something else being developed by Warner Brothers Games Montreal.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the title of Rocksteady’s new game set in the DC superhero universe, the entire presentation will last around 20 minutes, with Will Arnett hosting the panel. You can check out the full official schedule for the DC FanDome event below, including what time the new Suicide Squad game will be revealed.
|Panel
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|CEST
|AEST
|Wonder Woman 1984 - Panel
|August 22nd - 10am
|August 22nd - 1pm
|August 22nd - 6pm
|August 22nd - 7pm
|August 23rd - 3am
|Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement
|August 22nd - 10:30am
|August 22nd - 1:30pm
|August 22nd - 6:30pm
|August 22nd - 7:30pm
|August 23rd - 3:30am
|The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming - Panel
|August 22nd - 10:45am
|August 22nd - 1:45pm
|August 22nd - 6:45pm
|August 22nd - 7:45pm
|August 23rd - 3:45am
|Multiverse 101 - Panel
|August 22nd - 11:20am
|August 22nd - 2:20pm
|August 22nd - 7:20pm
|August 22nd - 8:20pm
|August 23rd - 4:20am
|Introducing Flash - Panel
|August 22nd - 11:45am
|August 22nd - 2:45pm
|August 22nd - 7:45pm
|August 22nd - 8:45pm
|August 23rd - 4:45am
|Beyond Batman
|August 22nd - 11:55am
|August 22nd - 2:55pm
|August 22nd - 7:55pm
|August 22nd - 8:55pm
|August 23rd - 4:55am
|The Suicide Squad - Panel
|August 22nd - 12pm
|August 22nd - 3pm
|August 22nd - 8pm
|August 22nd - 9pm
|August 23rd - 5am
|BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe - Panel
|August 22nd - 12:50pm
|August 22nd - 3:50pm
|August 22nd - 8:50pm
|August 22nd - 9:50pm
|August 23rd - 5:50am
|Legacy of the Bat - Panel
|August 22nd - 1:10pm
|August 22nd - 4:10pm
|August 22nd - 9:10pm
|August 22nd - 10:10pm
|August 23rd - 6:10am
|Chris Daughtry: Performance
|August 22nd - 1:30pm
|August 22nd - 4:30pm
|August 22nd - 9:30pm
|August 22nd - 10:30pm
|August 23rd - 6:30am
|The Joker: Put on a Happy Face
|August 22nd - 1:40pm
|August 22nd - 4:40pm
|August 22nd - 9:40pm
|August 22nd - 10:40pm
|August 23rd - 6:40am
|Jim Lee Portfolio Review - DC Super-Villain Fan Art
|August 22nd - 1:50pm
|August 22nd - 4:50pm
|August 22nd - 9:50pm
|August 22nd - 10:50pm
|August 23rd - 6:50am
|Surprise DC Comics Panel
|August 22nd - 2pm
|August 22nd - 5pm
|August 22nd - 10pm
|August 22nd - 11pm
|August 23rd - 7am
|I’m Batman: The Voices Behind the Cowl – Panel
|August 22nd - 2:25pm
|August 22nd - 5:25pm
|August 22nd - 10:25pm
|August 22nd - 11:25pm
|August 23rd - 7:25am
|The Snyder Cut of Justice League - Panel
|August 22nd - 2:45pm
|August 22nd - 5:45pm
|August 22nd - 10:45pm
|August 22nd - 11:45pm
|August 23rd - 7:45am
|Black Adam - Panel
|August 22nd - 3:10pm
|August 22nd - 6:10pm
|August 22nd - 11:10pm
|August 23rd - 12:10am
|August 23rd - 8:10am
|CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus
|August 22nd - 3:30pm
|August 22nd - 6:30pm
|August 22nd - 11:30pm
|August 23rd - 12:30am
|August 23rd - 8:30am
|To Be Announced
|August 22nd - 3:50pm
|August 22nd - 6:50pm
|August 22nd - 11:50pm
|August 23rd - 12:50am
|August 23rd - 8:50am
|Aquaman - Panel
|August 22nd - 4pm
|August 22nd - 7pm
|August 23rd - 12:00am
|August 23rd - 1am
|August 23rd - 9am
|"Ask Harley Quinn"
|August 22nd - 4:10pm
|August 22nd - 7:10pm
|August 23rd - 12:10am
|August 23rd - 1:10am
|August 23rd - 9:10am
|Wonder Woman 80th Celebration - Panel
|August 22nd - 4:15pm
|August 22nd - 7:15pm
|August 23rd - 12:15am
|August 23rd - 1:15am
|August 23rd - 9:15am
|Tomorrow's Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House
|August 22nd - 4:20pm
|August 22nd - 7:20pm
|August 23rd - 12:20am
|August 23rd - 1:20am
|August 23rd - 9:20am
|SHAZAM! - Panel
|August 22nd - 4:35pm
|August 22nd - 7:35pm
|August 23rd - 12:35am
|August 23rd - 1:35am
|August 23rd - 9:35am
|Wonder Woman 1984 – The WW84 Cast Play 'Werewolf 1984'
|August 22nd - 4:45pm
|August 22nd - 7:45pm
|August 23rd - 12:45am
|August 23rd - 1:45am
|August 23rd - 9:45am
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|August 22nd - 5:10pm
|August 22nd - 8:10pm
|August 23rd - 1:10am
|August 23rd - 2:10am
|August 23rd - 10:10am
|The Batman - Panel
|August 22nd - 5:30pm
|August 22nd - 8:30pm
|August 23rd - 1:30am
|August 23rd - 2:30am
|August 23rd - 10:30am
So For the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League reveal: that’s August 22nd at 5pm PDT for those of you on the west coast like California, or 8pm EDT if you live on the east coast like New York, and 1am the following morning on August 23rd for those in the United Kingdom, or 2am for those living in Europe, or 10am AEsT if you live in Australia.
Obviously, we can expect some sort of trailer at least, hopefully of some gameplay but will most likely just be some sort of cinematic teaser. However, what’s also interesting to note is that Warner Brothers Games Montreal are also premiering something at a much earlier time. This most likely has something to do with all those Batman teasers last year, and there’s a good chance it’s related to Gotham Knights as the domain name was acquired at the same time as the Suicide Squad.
WB Games Montreal previously brought us Batman: Arkham Origins before, which was largely regarded as not as good as the official Batman: Arkham games from Rocksteady, but hopefully we'll see some improvement from them.
What do you think? Will you be watching the reveal? Are you excited for a new Rocksteady game? What about a new Batman game? And which panels are you most interested in?Let us know!