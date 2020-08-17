The long awaited Microsoft Flight Simulator is nearly here, and whilst we're certainly excited to dive in and look at the stunning views, we wanted to take a look at the various graphics settings available in-game and see just how much we are able to tweak to our liking.

Ms Flight Sim also comes with pretty extensive Accessibility settings, allowing for significant adjustments to the simulation and all aspects of assisted flying. So whether you're completely new to the sim, this should provide you with a lot of options to customize at least.

So let's dive right in and take a look at all the Microsoft Flight Sim PC graphics settings and Accessibility options...

---------------

Microsoft Flight Simulator Display settings

Display Mode

Full Screen Resolution

HDR10

Global Rendering Quality - Low-End/Medium/High-End/Ultra

Microsoft Flight Simulator Advanced Graphics settings

V-Sync - Off/On

Frame Rate Limit - 20/30/60

Render Scaling - 30 > 200

Anti-Aliasing - Off/FXAA/DLAA/TAA

Terrain Level of Detail - 10 > 200

Terrain Vector Data - Off/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Buildings - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Trees - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Grass and Bushes - Off/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Objects Level of Detail - 10 > 200

Volumetric Clouds - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Texture Resolution - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Anisotropic Filtering - Off/2X/4X/8X/16X

Texture Supersampling - Off/2x2/4x4/6x6/8x8

Texture Synthesis - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Water Waves - Low/Medium/High

Shadow Maps - 768/1024/1536/2048

Terrain Shadows - Off/128/256/512/1024/2048

Contact Shadows - Off/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Windshield Effects - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Ambient Occlusion - Off/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Reflections - Off/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Light Shifts - Off/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Bloom - Off/On

Depth of Field - Off/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Lens Correction - Off/On

Lens Flare - Off/On

Use Generic Plane Models (AI Traffic) - Off/On

Use Generic Plane Models (Multiplayer) - Off/on

---------------

Microsoft Flight Simulator Assistance settings

Microsoft Flight Sim 2020 also includes a great deal of customization for assistance settings, allowing for you to adjust your level of expertise in flying sims. This ranges from All Assists, to Middle Ground, to True to Life.

Whilst each preset is designed for specific playstyles, they can all be tweaked individually using the several sub-categories available ranging from Piloting, Aircraft Systems, Failure & Damage, Navigation Aids, Notifications, and overall User Experience.

"All Assists" preset is for those who are completely new to flight simulators and want to learn the ropes. Instructions and assistance will be provided during flights by an AI co-pilot.

"Middle Ground" is the preset for those who want a mostly realistic experience but also want some extra guidance and assistance.

"True to Life" preset is for those who are comfortable with and had experience before with flight sims and want as much of an authentic experience as possible.

Piloting

Take-Off Auto Rudder - Off/On

Assisted Yoke - Off/On

Assisted Checklist - Off/On

Assisted Landing - Off/On

Assisted Takeoff - Off/On

Delegate ATC to AI - Off/On

Aircraft Systems

Automixture - Off/On

Unlimited Fuel - Off/On

Aircraft Lights - Off/On

Gyro Drift Autocalibration - Off/On

Failure & Damage

Crash Damage - Enabled/Disabled

Aircraft Stress Damage - Enabled/Disabled

Engine Stress Damage - Enabled/Disabled

Icing Effect - Visual Only/On

Navigation Aids

Route & Waypoints - Off/On

Taxi Ribbon - Off/On

Landing Path - Off/On

Smartcam Mode - Auto/Manual

POI Markers - Off/On

City Markers - Off/On

Airport Markers - Off/On

Fauna Markers - Off/On

Notification

Piloting & Controls Notifications - Off/On

Aircraft System - Off/On

Flying Tips - Off/On

Objectives - Off/On

Software Tips - Off/On

User Experience

ATC UI Panel Open at Start - Off/On

Show message log in ATC Menu - Off/On

ATC Voices - Off/On

Checklist UI Panel Open at Start - Off/On

VFR Map UI Panel Open at Start - Off/On

Nav Log UI Panel Open at Start - Off/On

---------------

Overall, there's a lot of settings to play with in MS Flight Sim with various options for tweaking the graphical settings as well as adjust the level of assistance in-game. This allows for a truly tailor-made experience, where you can customize the level of visual quality for the best performance, whilst also customizing your level of difficulty and knowledge when it comes to flight sims.

There's a lot of interesting graphics options available that can be adjusted, and the addition of render scaling is perfect for those who have higher resolution monitors but don't have the hardware power to run natively at higher resolutions.

However, the FPS limiter is unfortunately tied to V-Sync and so can only select between 20fps, 30fps, or 60fps. A higher range would have been ideal for those with high refresh rate monitors at least.

However, the great levels of adjustability will surely make for a truly customizable experience in terms of performance, allowing you to get the perfect blend of visual fidelity and FPS performance.

In the end, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has a huge array of options to choose from allowing for great degrees of adjustability and customizable performance. Plus the level of assistance indicators and game tips can be tweaked as well to account for complete beginners and ace pilots.