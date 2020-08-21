The somehow-even-more-gothic than Dark Souls game Mortal Shell is finally here, and it looks really good too. But before we jump into how it performs with our PC performance benchmark article, what graphics settings exactly are available in Mortal Shell? Does it have a lot of options to customize? Let's take a look at the official Mortal Shell PC graphics settings...

---------------

Mortal Shell Display settings

Resolution

Display Mode

Framerate - 30/60/90/120/144/Unlimited

V-Sync - No/Yes

Mortal Shell Visual Effects settings

Motion Blur - No/Yes

Film Grain - No/Yes

Indie Mode - No/Yes

Mortal Shell Graphics settings

Brightness

Resolution Scale - 30% > 200%

HDR - No/Yes

Quality Preset - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Shadow Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Texture Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

View Distance Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Effects Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Foliage Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Post Processing Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Anti-Aliasing Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

---------------

So as you can see, there isn't a huge selection of graphics settings available in Mortal Shell, but there are the standard options at least which should give us a good degree of customization when it comes to graphics quality. A Resolution Scale option is very much welcome as always, and an HDR option is nice to see if you have a compatible monitor.

Interestingly, the developers included an "Indie Mode" setting because, well, why not? This setting actually slightly pixelates the display to give a more indie game look to it, which can be a bit of fun.

Other than that, Mortal Shell includes a fairly standard range of graphics settings available, and should give us plenty of room to tweak the visual quality and FPS performance to our liking.