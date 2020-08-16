For a long time now there’s been a little mod called Skywind, and the premise is simple: recreating the entirety of Morrowind using Skyrim’s engine and graphics. Chances are you’ve probably heard about it to be honest, but the creators recently gave us an update with a brand new gameplay video, showcasing an entire quest from beginning to end.

“Battle at Nchurdamz” is a quest in the third Elder Scrolls game that takes players to an ancient Dwarven ruin, uncovering even more mysteries along the way. The video is only 15 minutes long unfortunately, but shows just how far the developers have come over the years, you can check out the latest gameplay video for Skywind below:

It’s really a tremendous job since the last developer update we got, which was over a year ago by the way. Nevertheless, the team stated that there’s one particular aspect of this update that they seem to be really excited about:

“One of the most exciting things in this video---although it may not look like much right now---is that we finally have simplified the process for creating custom creature skeletons and animations! Our Dwemer spider was the first test using these tools, and in fact uses a different skeleton than the Skyrim Dwemer spider. This marks a major milestone in our development, as these tools have been in the works for years. This opens the door to all sorts of new creature animations, such as for the guar, betty netch, silt strider, kwama, and much more.”

There’s still no update on an official release date yet unfortunately, but judging by the progress the team has made in this latest video, surely we’re getting close now (or as close as you can be relative to how long it’s already taken).

What do you think? Are you excited for the Skywind mod? When do you think we could see a release? And what’s your favorite Elder Scrolls game? Let us know!

