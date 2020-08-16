However you feel about the latest NFS games, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010) was pretty damn fun, and whilst it’s still not quite like the original Most Wanted title so beloved by many, it became quite an arcade-y riot with high-speed chases and gadgets to outwit opponents. Now, it looks like Amazon may have accidentally leaked a remastered version of NFS Hot Pursuit on their digital store.

There’s not a whole lot of details associated with the listing yet, but there’s a release date set for November 13th along with a pre-order option. It has since been taken down from the website, but a few users online have already managed to snag a screenshot, including the legendary Wario64 on Twitter.

There’s no hint at whether this is a remaster of the original 1998 game or the more recent 2010 version, but speculation is painting towards the latest 2010 game getting the remaster treatment. Interestingly it only seems to list an Xbox One and Nintendo Switch version, though there's no doubt there will be a PC release as well.

I’m not sure if the latest one really needs a remaster just yet, but hopefully this isn’t the mystery remaster game that EA teased a while back, which we’re still keeping our fingers crossed for a Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered.

A similar situation happened to Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning which accidentally got leaked by the Microsoft store ahead of an official reveal.

What do you think? Are you excited for a Need for Speed Hot Pursuit remaster? Do you think it needs a remaster? What other Need for Speed titles would you like to see get an updated remaster? Let us know!