According to recent sales figures, Capcom’s second best selling game of all time is now, surprisingly, Resident Evil 7 at 7.9 million units sold. It now officially tops the sales of Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, whilst still coming very short of the huge 16.1 million sales of Monster Hunter World, Capcom’s best selling game of all time.

That’s a pretty tremendous achievement for one of the most notoriously criticized and slow launches of the Resident Evil series, but it’s now apparently growing quite a cult following. That’s very good news for fans of the recent Resident Evil reboot, which should see the follow-up sequel next year with Resident Evil 8: Village.

There is a small caveat though, and that’s how Capcom judges its sales numbers. Resident Evil 7 is technically the second best selling Capcom game and the best selling Resident Evil title of all time, but only because Capcom doesn’t count re-releases under the same umbrella (heh). Resident Evil 5’s total sales actually outperform Resident Evil 7’s, but Capcom doesn't count Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 5: Gold as the same title.

So it’s down to a technicality, but it at least showing that Capcom’s beloved horror franchise is still alive and kicking, especially considering that Resident Evil 2 Remake is now also the 5th best selling Capcom game and 4th biggest Resident Evil title.

What do you think? Did you like Resident Evil 7? What is your favorite Resident Evil game? And are you excited for the future of the series like Resident Evil 8? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on