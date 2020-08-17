The cave-dwelling treasure-finding hardcore explorer game is back with Spelunky 2, which was given an update on development at the latest PlayStation State of Play a couple weeks ago. Well, now the official Steam store page is up with some minimum requirements listed, as well as an update on when PC players will be able to get their hands on it.

Developer Mossmouth previously stated that PlayStation 4 players will be getting Spelunky 2 on September 15th, with a steam release shortly after. In a tweet by Derek Yu, a developer on Spelunky 2, they said: “We're aiming to get the game out on Steam no later than a few weeks after our September 15th PS4 launch date. We'll have an update later this month!”

Hopefully that means an October release date, and hopefully one that’s more towards the beginning of the month. And if you were wondering as to why the PC release is coming after, Yu followed up their tweet with: “we are taking the extra time to make sure that Spelunky 2 runs well on PC. That includes testing online multiplayer, but it's not the only thing we'll be busy with. We're working hard to make sure the two release dates are as close as possible!”

So that’s exciting at least for diehard spelunkers on PC, but how do the system requirements fare? Is this relatively small and hectic roguelike demanding on our systems? Or can it run on pretty much any hardware? Let’s take a look at the Spelunky 2 official PC system requirements…

Spelunky 2 minimum system requirements

(*Some of the requirements listed only a suggested type of hardware, rather than anything specific. So we've selected the closest related equivalent hardware based on the descriptions in square brackets where necessary)

In order to run Spelunky 2 system requirements you will need a Quad Core 2.6GHz processor like the Core 2 Quad Q6700 or Athlon X4 740 coupled with a GTX 750 or Radeon HD 7790 graphics card. You will also need 4GB of system memory in order to play at a decent FPS. This PC steup should net you 60fps gameplay at the lowest graphics settings. A gamepad is also recommended for gameplay.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Spelunky 2 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Spelunky 2 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Spelunky 2 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.