Remedy’s next expansion for Control is coming soon, and the developers recently showed off some gameplay on Twitch to get us all ready and hyped (oh, and also to tease the return of titular writer Alan Wake). Control: AWE will begin with a distress call for Jesse, enticing her to the Investigation Sector after it was sealed off.

Of course, the biggest reveal here with this expansion is the result of over a decade of planning for the Remedy Connected Universe, which aims to bring several Remedy titles (or at least, in this case Alan Wake and Control) into the same universe. AWE stands for Altered World Events, but fans were quick to point out it also works for “Alan Wake Experience.” You can check out the first 15 minutes of Control: AWE gameplay below:

The new expansion will reportedly add around 4-5 hours of new gameplay for Control, including the main story, extra jobs from Ahti the janitor, as well as adding in a new enemy called the Airborne Ranger, a new mechanic based around light (you know, like Alan Wake), as well as revealing more about the story behind Alan Wake’s original story.

There will also be a free update to the game that adds a new Surge form to Jesse’s service weapon, which basically turns it into a sticky grenade launcher (seen in the gameplay video above). There will also be a new assist mode that will allow players to completely customize and adjust their difficulty level, including your energy recharge rate, damage reduction, and reload speed.

Control: AWE is releasing on August 27th, along with a Steam release of the Control: Ultimate Edition.

What do you think? Are you excited for Control AWE? Did you play any of the Alan Wake games? What did you think of them? Are you excited for his return? Let us know!