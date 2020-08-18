The recent reveal of Hitman 3 had a lot of fans excited, and ioi Interactive just published a blog post providing some more details on the various game modes you’ll be able to play when Hitman 3 launches in January 2021, including the return of Contracts, Elusive Targets, and Sniper Assassin. But the team also revealed that multiplayer is unfortunately being scrapped…

In the blog post, ioi revealed that the Elusive Targets mode will be returning, but with “some changes to the Elusive Target formula.” More information will be revealed at a later time. Escalation missions are also making a return, same as Contracts Mode and the Sniper Assassin minigame.

Unfortunately, ioi also announced that the popular multiplayer matchmaking “Ghost Mode” is getting scrapped, and the servers for Ghost Mode in Hitman 2 will also be shut down: “Ghost Mode won’t be featured in HITMAN 3 and we have made the difficult decision to shut down the Ghost Mode servers for HITMAN 2 on Monday 31st August 2020. We have learnt a hell of a lot from Ghost Mode over the last two years and we’ll be taking all of those learnings onboard for what we do in the future with regards to multiplayer.”

There was no mention of exactly why this will be happening, or whether ioi have a different mode planned. However they did reveal that more information on how to achieve some of the multiplayer trophies as well as rewards will still be unlocked through single player, but more information will be revealed down the road.

There will be another livestream on Monday August 31st, for more updates on the next Hitman game where we’ll hopefully hear more about how the Elusive Target formula is being reworked, and what plans are in place for multiplayer being shut down.

What do you think? Are you excited for Hitman 3? Did you enjoy the multiplayer Ghost Mode? What could ioi Interactive do instead? And what’s your favorite Hitman game mode? Let us know!