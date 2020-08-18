It seems like so long ago that we were teased a new Batman game, and it looks like we’ll finally be getting an official reveal this weekend at the DC FanDome event, as WB Games Montreal have recently released a brand new teaser for their upcoming Batman: Gotham Knights game in an interesting rabbit hole of a reveal.

We’re not 100% certain the next Batman game is actually called Gotham Knights, but a while ago some domain names were acquired by Warner Brothers including Gotham Knights as well as the now-confirmed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Now, the first part of the teaser was posted on the WB Games Montreal official Twitter page with a short video that seemingly teases the Court of Owls (a popular storyline in the Batman comic books):

In that tweet, you can see a link to another Twitter page called @r3dakt3d. Going to that account reveals only one tweet, but in the bio it says “#DCFanDome” and another link to a website called r3dakt3d.com. Following this link takes you to a website that displays a message:

“We have be3n expecting you,” followed by the date 8/18. Hopefully this means we’ll be getting an official reveal later today, either that or just some more teasers before the official reveal at the DC FanDome event this weekend.

Interestingly, on that same website, there are some social media links at the bottom right including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. There’s nothing super interesting there, except under “Tagged” posts on their Instagram page reveals this image:

Unfortunately this hasn’t been confirmed to be real, as the user who posted it (saarukan.psd) seems to have sketched it up themselves. But it certainly looks official enough, which is a good compliment to the creator anyway. And then again hiring artists to work on teasers for games is not exactly unknown, just like the Assassins Creed Valhalla reveal.

If it is indeed real, then the inclusion of Batman, Batwoman, Robin, and Nightwing’s logos in the centre suggest that we could be playing as all 4 characters in the main story. Those Court of Owls logos are also ripped straight from that teaser we saw earlier this year.

What do you think? Are you excited for Batman: Gotham Knights? What do you think it could be about? And do you think we’ll see a reveal later? Let us know!