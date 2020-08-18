It seems that one of Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 30 series enthusiast GPUs has been spotted on the Userbenchmark database, the RTX 3080, with 10GB of GDDR6X VRAM and a GPU clock speed of 2.1GHz. Interestingly, the scores posted seem lower than expected.

Though the scores aren’t exactly the most interesting here, as this isn’t exactly the most accurate way of determining performance; there are a lot of variables like the GPU not being fully optimized, early drivers, or any other unreliable factor. What’s most interesting are those GPU specs mentioned above.

The GPU clock speed was maxed out at 2.1GHz, whilst the memory clock speed is rated at 4750MHz (19Gbps effective). If previous rumors are anything to go by this means the RTX 3080 will have a 320-bit bus width, resulting in a memory bandwidth of 760GB/s: that’s just over 50% compared to the current RTX 2080 Super.

Previous rumors also put the mysterious RTX 3090 at 24GB VRAM, only to be confirmed at 12GB by Micron when they revealed GDDR6X memory to be used in the 3090. However this latest Userbenchmark leak sees the RTX 3080 with 10GB of VRAM, which is exactly what previous rumors suggested. So we can probably expect it to also include GDDR6X memory.

As many have been pointing out though, 10GB of video memory seems rather low for a high-end GPU at the moment, however we have still yet to see some real performance results for GDDR6X memory. Plus, that memory type is a lot more expensive, and could result in a very expensive card instead. Nvidia could introduce later versions with higher memory capacities for those who have the money to spare though.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3080? Is 10GB VRAM enough even with GDDR6X? And do you think Nvidia will release a higher memory variant? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on