The Halo games have all been slowly making their way onto PC thanks to the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and today 343 Industries have announced that the Halo 3: ODST flight has now begun today. So if you’ve signed up to the Beta you should check your emails and Halo Waypoint account for a key.

The announcement was made today on the official Halo Support Tiwtter page, stating: “Prepare to drop. Halo 3: ODST Flighting kicks off now for both PC and Xbox One! Check http://halowaypoint.com to see if you've been invited and for instructions. For info on the flight, current known issues, ticket submissions, and more, head over to http://aka.ms/HaloSupportInsider!”

If you signed up to the flight, check your emails for a Beta code/invite. As a side note, some users have reported that they haven’t received an email yet, and the code instead was supplied to their Halo Waypoint account. Because of this, it’s recommended you check both your email as well as your official Halo Waypoint account.

Hopefully this means we’ll be getting our hands on Halo 3 ODST in early October, judging by how quickly the Halo 3 flight lasted, though it could possibly come a little bit sooner considering that the Firefight game mode was released before the actual campaign.

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo ODST coming to PC? What is your favorite Halo game? And have you signed up to the PC Beta flight? Let us know!