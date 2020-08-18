Bethesda and Arkane Lyon have recently announced that their next upcoming immersive sim-style assination game, Deathloop, has unfortunately been delayed until Q2 2021 due to the team adjusting to a work-from-home environment.

The announcement comes from the official Deathloop Twitter page, where in the usual style as of late a letter was posted detailing the delay: “We’ve made the decision to move the launch date of Deathloop to Q2 2021,” it says at the start. “As we’ve adjusted to work-from-home, we found that delivering this new and exciting experience, at the polish and quality level that defines both an Arkane game and a true next-gen experience, is taking longer than normal.”

Deathloop is the latest title in a long list of games that have unfortunately been affected by the recent and still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which saw many studios turn to a working from home environment that has disrupted development. Most recently, Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 got delayed until 2021, as well as Halo Infinite (but for slightly different reasons).

“This extra time will allow our team to bring Deathloop’s world to life with as much character and fun as you’ve come to expect from our team.” Fortunately, it sounds like it won’t be long until we get to see some more gameplay or trailer, as Arkane said: “We can’t wait to share more details about Deathloop with you, so keep your eyes open for our next update, coming soon.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Deathloop? When do you think we’ll get to see some more? And what’s your favorite Arkane studios game so far? Let us know!