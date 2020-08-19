Larian Studios recently hosted yet another livestream for Baldur's Gate 3, this time revealing that Early Access will be starting on September 30th. Luckily for us, the Early Access system requirements for Baldurs Gate III have also been revealed, which shows that the next game based on the world of Dungeons and Dragons won't exactly need a beastly computer to run at it's best.

Interestingly, as a side note Larian mentions that the minimum and recommended requirements might actually decrease over the Early Access period as performance and optimization improve. So let's dive into the official Baldurs Gate 3 PC system requirements...

Baldur's Gate 3 minimum system requirements

Baldur's Gate 3 recommended system requirements

The Early Access for Baldur's Gate 3 will require at least a Radeon RX 580 or GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card paired with an Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X processor in order to meet the recommended system requirements. This should return 60fps on Max graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need 16GB of system memory to meet the recommended system specs.

Looking at the minimum system requirements you will need a Radeon R9 280X or GeForce GTX 780 GPU and a Core i5-4690 or FX-4350 CPU in order to reach the minimum Baldurs Gate 3 Early Access minimum specs. This should return 60fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution. 8GB of RAM is also needed to meet the minimum requirements.

Based on these system requirements, we recommend at least a 4 year old PC in order to run smoothly on the recommended specs.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Baldur's Gate 3 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Baldur's Gate 3 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Baldur's Gate 3 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.