The latest Panel from Hell livestream hosted by Larian Studios debuted last night, and with it came some new information about Baldurs Gate 3 and the Early Access coming later this year. More specifically, Larian officially announced that the Baldurs Gate 3 Early Access is officially launching on September 30th… maybe.

That “maybe” is only due to the fact that the optimization process can take a bit longer than expected, and lead to some (hopefully) brief delays. But the Larian Studios creative director, Swen Vincke, said they are confident they can hit the newly announced date.

As for what will be included in the Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate III? Well first of all it will only be the first act of the story included, players will be able to progress to level 4, and multiplayer will not be supported yet, but could come shortly after.

If you were wondering that 4 levels sounds too short, well don’t worry, because the team revealed during the livestream just how much the story and events can change depending on your character and actions. So there’s lots of replayability available in the Early Access version.

You can check out the full Panel From Hell livestream below, which reveals some really interesting information for fans of the Dungeons and Dragons tabletop games, especially if you’ve been following the recently released modules (specifically the Descent Into Avernus module).

There will also be 5 origin character to choose from: an Elf/Vampire Rogue called Astarion, the Human Wizard Gale, Lae’zel the Githyanki Warrior, a Half-Elf Cleric known as Shadowheart, and Wyll the Human Warlock. Character creation will also be available if you want to design your own. More classes, races, and origin characters will be revealed at a later date.

Larian’s previous major title was Divinity: Original Sin 2, which also received the Early Access treatment. So the team wanted to showcase just how much more “depth” is in the Baldurs Gate III Early Access by comparison:

In terms of straight numbers, there will be 80 combat situations compared to 22 in DOS2’s Early Access, 45,980 lines of dialogue (in English) compared to 17,600, 596 characters compared to 142, and finally a total of 146 spells/actions available compared to only 69 in Divinity’s Early Access.

What do you think? Are you excited for Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access? Which origin character will you choose? Or will you create your very own? What morality path will you be taking? And what was your favorite part of the stream? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on