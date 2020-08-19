The PC debut of Horizon Zero Dawn didn’t exactly go down too well since the port came with a wealth of performance and optimization issues. Whilst Guerrilla Games said all the performance issues players have been experiencing are a “high priority” for them, we’ve still been experiencing problems since launch.

This new patch comes quite quickly though, as it's been no longer than 5 days since Patch 1.01 was released to help solve a couple issues. 1.02’s release once again fixes a couple more issues bugging many players, but has still yet to fix some of the more major problems still present. Here’s the full Horizon: Zero Dawn patch notes:

Horizon Zero Dawn Patch Notes V1.02:

Crash Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during their first game boot when the ‘game optimization’ screen is active and they ran out of disc space.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash if they updated their video drivers after the game was already optimized previously.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay because of memory incorrectly being overwritten.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay due to a texture unstreaming bug.

Game Improvements

Improved performance when auto-saving (e.g. when completing a quest step).

Fixed an issue where some players experienced that V-sync wouldn’t properly turn off in borderless mode

Fixed an issue where some players experienced out of sync facial animations due to them being locked at 30FPS.

Reduced memory used when streaming shaders.

Other changes

Improved crash report flow and messaging. Each crash now includes an identifier you can use to communicate with our Customer Support.

Added more features to improve diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.

So whilst some of the more annoying problems have been resolved here, there are still some major problems like the performance issues on specific hardware configurations, graphical settings like Anisotropic Filtering and HDR still not working for some, and save files seemingly missing or relocated. Here is the full known issues for HZD after Patch 1.02:

Known Issues

Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 and Patch 1.02 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

Some players with a non-Latin-1 codepage may have had their save games missing after Patch 1.01; we have a script that can help relocate the missing save games. Please reach out to our team here using “Report Other Issue” for support.

We're aware of and continue to investigate issues on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you!

And that’s it for the latest patch notes on Horizon ZD, Guerrilla are still working hard on getting these issues resolved it seems: “we are aware that there’s still unresolved issues based on your feedback, so please know that we continue to investigate and work on solutions.”

Hopefully this latest patch can alleviate some of the performance issues for some, so do let us know if you experience better performance after this latest update!

What do you think? Are you still playing Horizon Zero Dawn? How are you finding performance? Has it improved since launch? Or not at all? Let us know!

