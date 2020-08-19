A new expansion pack is coming for Total War: Three Kingdoms which will take players to the jungles of Southern China in the first ever map extension for the base game. Take control of 4 new playable factions and meet a total of 19 new factions overall across Southern China. Meet the fearsome tribes of the Nanman, and decide their fate for yourselves through conquest or diplomacy in Total War: Three Kingdoms - The Furious Wild.

There are over 25 new units, including brand new animal units like tigers and elephants. There’s also brand new character artwork, a new Nanman-specific tech tree that includes keystone technologies which will require you to complete missions, a completely new character progression style that will use feats to unlock traits, and unique narrative events and missions for the Nanman culture. Check out the official trailer for Total War Three Kingdoms The Furious Wild DLC below:

The new DLC for TW: Three Kingdoms also features 4 new playable warlords from the Nanman culture including Meng Huo, Lady Zhurong, King Mulu, and King Shamoke. Players will be able to choose 1 of the 4 new playable factions for the 190 CE and 194 CE start dates, whilst the non-playable Nanman factions will be introduced at the 182 CE start date.

At the same time as the new expansion’s release, a free DLC will also be included for all players which will bring a brand new playable faction called Shi Xie, who will be playable at both the 190 CE and 194 CE start dates as well:

“Far from the power of the capital, Shi Xie placed his own family members in powerful positions around him, creating an “empire” of the south from which he can watch the events unfold. His lands welcome all those who flee the troubles of the north to add to his burgeoning territories.”

There is currently a 10% discount on the expansion pack on Steam that will last up until the official release on September 3rd.

What do you think? Have been playing Total War: Three Kingdoms? Are you excited for the Furious Wild DLC? Which faction will you play as? Let us know!