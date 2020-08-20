After numerous teases including Doritos accidentally revealing the game’s title, and a mysterious game popping up on the Microsoft Store, Activision have finally confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War exists. Not just that, but we got a brand new official teaser with a worldwide reveal promised for August 26th.

The video isn’t that long, and doesn’t show any gameplay, but it’s certainly got that classic Black Ops feel to it with Cold War conspiracies, words and sentences changing into numbers and another language etc. So we can almost certainly confirm now that the new CoD game is in fact a gritty reboot of the original, much like the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Check out the official teaser below:

More interestingly, the description of the video specifically reads: “Know your history or be doomed to repeat it. Verdansk. August 26.” For those of you that don’t know, Verdansk is the location of Call of Duty Warzone’s massive Battle Royale map, so we’ll most likely be seeing the worldwide reveal there next week.

What do you think? Are you excited for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War? What do you think the reveal will be? And did you enjoy the recent reboot of Modern Warfare? Let us know!