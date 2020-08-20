EA’s Game Pass subscription service is officially coming to Steam at the end of the month, it’s the next step in EA’s plan to move (mostly) everything from their own digital store to Valve’s popular storefront. Unfortunately, if you want to upgrade to the Pro version, you may have to stick with Origin for a while.

EA Access, or EA Play as it’s now been rebranded, will arrive on Steam August 31st. If you don’t know what the subscription is, it’s basically a game pass for all games made by EA. This means you’ll be able to play popular titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Sims 4, Battlefield V all for a monthly subscription.

The basic version, which is the one coming to Steam, also includes other benefits like 10% off EA games purchases, and an early access option where you can play lots of titles 10 days before they officially release for up to 10 hours. EA Play Pro is the next step up, which essentially removes the 10 hour time limit, and also gives you access to all EA games with all the DLC available.

EA Play will be available at $5 (£4) per month, or $30 (£20) for a whole year on the Steam Store. EA Play Pro will still be available but only on the Origin service for $15 (£15) a month or $100 (£90) a year. The Steam page is already up if you want to take a look yourself.

