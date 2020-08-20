It sure looks like everyone just loves to leak some surprise announcements for Ubisoft games before they’re officially announced, the last major leak was Far Cry 6 accidentally listed on the PlayStation store, and now we have a Prince of Persia remake reportedly leaked by an online retailer ahead of Ubisoft’s next September event.

So looks like all those times that Ubi teased the PoP fans with a cancelled game from 8 years ago, a For Honor limited-time event, and even a VR escape room game, may end up paying off now. If indeed a Prince of Persia Remake is in development and ready to be revealed soon, this could hopefully jumpstart a new generation of next-gen PoP games.

The store page has, like usual, now been taken down, but some savvy users online managed to snap up some screenshots before then. Unfortunately the listing only includes a PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions, but we can’t see this not coming to PC considering Ubisoft’s own Uplay store continues to do well, and they haven’t exactly kept the famed Prince exclusive to any platform before.

Fortunately for us, Ubisoft has another digital event happening in September, so it won’t be long until we officially find out at least. The listed release date is November 2020, which is not that far away now either, the only piece of the puzzle left to solve is which Prince of Persia game is exactly getting the remake treatment? A Sands of Time trilogy remake would be fantastic to say the least...

So what do you think? Are you excited for a Prince of Persia Remake? Which game (or games) do you think it will be? Let us know!