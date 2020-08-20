IO Interactive just announced today that the next installment of the barcode-wearing master assassin Hitman 3 will be an Epic Games Store exclusive when it launches next year in January. To celebrate the announcement they are making Hitman (2016) completely free to keep on the Epic Games Store next week, and have also released a brand new video showcasing an entirely new location.

Welcome to Dartmoor, England, where a murder has taken place (and no, this time not by you) at Thornbridge Manor. Some old bloke has kipped it, and only one of the family members could have done it. The family has hired the world’s greatest detective (you, *wink*) to find out who’s done it. It’s a fantastic spin on the whodunit genre, with many aptly comparing it to the Knives Out feature film. Check out the new video below:

Grey skies, drab landscapes, rich people living in houses too big for their own good, yep this is England alright. As mentioned above this will be an Epic Games Store exclusive when it comes out, but knowing Epic Games, it will eventually come to other storefronts 6 months to a year after launch.

“This partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create the game exactly as we imagined,” said the CEO of IO Interactive, Hakan Abrak, “for our fans and for our community uncompromised.”

As a celebration, you can pickup 2016’s Hitman for completely free next week as part of the next batch of free games on the Epic Games Store, starting from August 27th and ending on September 3rd. If you claim your copy in this time, you can keep the game forever in your library!

What do you think? Are you excited for Hitman 3? Who do you think is the murderer? And will you be claiming your free copy of Hitman 2016? Let us know!

