The PC Open Beta for Marvel's Avengers begins today at 9pm in your local time zone, and you can begin pre-loading the game now in preparation for when it starts. You’ll need a Square Enix account in order to play which you can sign up for here, and if you already have a Final Fantasy 14 account then you can sign up with that as well.

The Beta will end on August 23rd, which only gives you the weekend to try out the latest superhero adventure, but there’ll be 4 single player Hero Missions from the campaign, 3 HARM room challenges, 4 War Zones, plus 5 Drop Zones. Both War Zones and Drop Zones are available in both solo single player with AI companions, or in online co-op with up to 4 players.

Of course, just as Sony has been offering up even more weird exclusives lately, everyone who signs up for a Square Enix account will be given an exclusive Thor nameplate that can be used in the final game.

Marvel’s Avengers officially launches on September 4th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and you can find out more about what’s included in the game here from the latest Avengers War Table stream. Or you can have a look at the official PC system requirements for Marvel's Avengers here.

