Last week gave us some pretty awesome games to keep for free thanks to the Epic Games Store, including the fantastic Remnant: From the Ashes and chilled out The Alto Collection. Now this week is giving us some pretty awesome time wasters if you’re a fan of dungeon crawlers/roguelikes as Enter the Gungeon and God's Trigger are now this week’s free to keep games on the Epic Games Store.

If you claim these two titles between now and until August 27th, then they’ll be yours to own forever! So grab them quick before they disappear. But for now, let’s take a look at what free games are available this week on the EGS...

------------------

Enter the Gungeon

“Enter the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past.”

God’s Trigger

“Slay enemies with speed and precision in an over-the-top show of blood and explosions. Play solo or with others, make split-second decisions, dodge bullets, and use weapons and abilities to inflict violence in the most graphic way possible.”

------------------

So that’s it for this week’s free games! Based on the fact that both are bullet hell dungeon crawlers/roguelike action games, they’ll surely provide loads of hours to get lost in this weekend.

As for next week? Well that’s looking good already, as Hitman (2016) will be going free to celebrate their Epic Games Store exclusivity (however you feel about that) for Hitman 3 when it launches in January.

What do you think? Will you be claiming your free games? Which one are you most excited for? And are you going to get your free copy of Hitman next week? Let us know!