The time has finally come, Crytek have officially announced the new released date for Crysis Remastered on PC, along with a brand new tech trailer which gives us a brief glimpse of the kind of graphical enhancements the game has received after it was delayed due to negative feedback about the game’s graphics.

After the gameplay trailer got leaked ahead of the official announcement, fans were kick to point out Crysis Remastered didn’t quite look like the next-gen upgrade everyone was hoping for from the game that spawned so many countless “yeah, but can it run Crysis?” memes. Now it’s finally arriving on September 18th for PC, check out the new trailer below:

Honestly, it looks pretty impressive if you ask me, but we’ll have to wait and see if it will have the same sort of computer-melting effect when the official system requirements get revealed. Some of the new tech on show include new 8K textures, state of the art Depth of Field, new lighting settings, motion blur, and of course, ray tracing technology. Crytek also confirmed that Crysis Remastered will be supporting Nvidia’s DLSS technology at launch.

Hopefully we’ll be getting some more gameplay before September rolls round, that way we can get a much more accurate comparison of what improvements were made over the original leaked gameplay trailer.

Unfortunately for those of you who were wishing for a Steam release, Crysis Remastered will be releasing for PC on the Epic Games Store or Microsoft Store for $29.99 / £29.99.

What do you think? Are you excited for Crysis Remastered? How do you think it looks? Has it improved? Let us know!

