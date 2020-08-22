As the VR industry keeps growing, so do the opportunities for big corporations like Facebook to riddle their technology with their own company-specific features. Oculus was bought out by Facebook recently, and in a new statement they revealed that new users will have to log in with a Facebook account starting in October.

For those who already own an Oculus headset, fortunately you won’t have to login with a Facebook account just yet. Instead, existing users can still use an Oculus head-mounted display without a Facebook account until 2023, by which time a Facebook account will be required for “full functionality.”

It’s all part of Facebook’s plan to get everyone stuck in their ecosystem and drive their thirst for big data. First and foremost this new change is designed to ‘personalize’ your experience with Facebook, by showing you bespoke ads based on your activity in VR, so just another way to commercialize your own personal data.

The second reason is to allow easier functionality between friends and additional social features. That, in theory, actually sounds pretty decent as seeing which friends are online and able to join will be easier than ever. But is that worth it when considering the main purpose mentioned above?

Facebook is also allegedly looking into allowing ads displayed inside your headset, but I couldn't find official confirmation of this so I would take that with a grain of salt, maybe even a spoonful.

What do you think? How do you feel about Oculus and Facebook integration? How will this affect the VR industry? Were you planning on getting an Oculus VR headset? And if so, how do you feel about it now? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on