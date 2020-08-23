The recent release of Microsoft Flight Simulator has taken the world by storm, not only does the game struggle with today’s PC hardware, but it was also revealed earlier that the game is estimated to generate a total of $2.6 billion over 3 years in PC hardware. So considering all this, and whether or not you’re an avid Flight Sim fan, does MS Flight Sim make you want to buy new PC hardware?

And just to be clear, we’re talking about all types of hardware: not just PC components like graphics cards or CPUs or additional RAM, we’re also including third-party peripherals like throttle sticks or pedals or even a VR headset (when VR support eventually arrives).

Even if you’re not a diehard fan of flight sims, you have to admit that Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the best looking games out there at the moment, and I think anyone would be interested in seeing the game run at an incredible 4K 60fps. Plus, peripherals add a whole new layer of immersion just like VR does, and I’m sure anyone would want to experience something like that.

So what do you think? Does MS Flight Simulator make you want to buy new PC hardware? If so, what kind? PC components or peripherals? Let’s debate!

