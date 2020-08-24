When CD Projekt Red released their previous title The Witcher 3, a bunch of DLC was also released for free after launch. They weren’t anything substantial, and the bigger, major expansions were reserved for paid DLC instead. Now the developers have confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will also have free DLC much like TW3.

A fan on Twitter asked the official Cyberpunk page whether or not CP2077 will have a similar strategy to free DLC as The Witcher 3, to which they replied with a very appropriate gif of the Kool Aid Man bashing through a wall shouting “ohhh yeaahh!” So it’s not exactly the standard form of confirmation, but it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 will have free DLC much like The Witcher 3.

We still don’t know exactly what the DLC will actually be, but CD Projekt Red said that the expansions will be announced soon and will have no less than The Witcher 3. If that’s the case, then we could see 2 major expansions along with at least 16 free smaller-scale additions.

Hopefully we’ll be hearing more about them soon, but the initial launch delay saw the DLC and multiplayer mode being pushed back as well, so don’t expect any news about it until near launch or after.

