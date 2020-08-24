The next iteration of the Surgeon Simulator series is arriving this Thursday, August 27th, and a brand new gameplay trailer has been released ahead of the launch. So if you’re excited about Surgeon Simulator 2 and wanted to see more of the unique gameplay on show, then here’s a great 4-player co-op gameplay trailer…

Oh, and it also has great music too. I really hope a soundtrack gets released after launch at some point, but nevertheless it's a truly great trailer for anticipated fans as it shows off some of the more interesting environments and co-op gameplay. Check out the official new gameplay trailer for Surgeon Simulator 2 below:

The previous Surgeon Simulator game, if you’re unaware, saw players controlling a single arm and attempting surgery on various patients. It was single player and took place in just 1 room at a time, but now there are more challenges to deal with; like running to a storage room to get a replacement heart, or finding a replacement head etc.

It certainly looks and sounds a lot more chaotic than the original, and now you can experience it with 3 other friends at the same time. Surgeon Simulator 2 releases Thursday August 27th exclusively on the Epic Games Store, but you can play it right now if you pre-order the game if you want.

What do you think? Are you excited for Surgeon Simulator 2? Did you play the original? Let us know!